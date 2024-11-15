Bloomin’ Berrywood!
Odette Douglas (Lead Chaplain at Berrywood Hospital) worked with Daniel Tabor from the Northampton InterFaith Forum (NIFF) and Maria Summerscale (Long Buckby & District Gardening Club) to prune the perennials in the planters, add more compost, and plant a mixture of tulips, narcissi, and crocuses.
The Berrywood Courtyard Garden project was completed in the summer, with six large planters and donations of compost and plants from Ravensthorpe Nursery. Berrywood Hospital collaborated with the Northampton Interfaith Forum and other volunteers to bring the project to completion. The courtyard space has been transformed as a result, and it is enjoyed as a haven of peace, beauty and wellbeing by staff, patients and visitors. Daniel Tabor (NIFF) said, ‘It has been such a privilege to be involved in this project, and the bulbs should give much pleasure next spring.’
Odette Douglas added: ‘We are so grateful to NIFF for their “blooming” wonderful support of this project. Nature is such an important tool in mental wellbeing and recovery. The courtyard is now the perfect place of peace for all to access and find that quiet moment in their day.’