Blisworth FC unveils new era with thriving community hub

After a busy and transformative seven weeks, Blisworth Football Club is proudly celebrating the successful opening of its impressive new clubhouse facilities, which have already become a vibrant heart for the village.

The state-of-the-art building, which suffered initial construction delays, has officially opened its doors, marking a significant milestone in the club's ambitious growth plans. Its inaugural event was a resounding success, hosting the Junior presentation weekend where over 400 people gathered to celebrate the season's achievements across two days.

The new facility is a cornerstone for a club that continues to expand at a remarkable rate. This season, Blisworth FC has grown to an incredible 36 teams, cementing its status as one of the largest clubs in the county and providing football for over 400 boys, girls, and senior players.

A key feature of the development is a new wrap-around patio, built by dedicated members of the club's committee. This addition provides a perfect, elevated space for supporters to enjoy a drink and watch the action on the pitch.

New changing room area.

Club spokesman Richard Hedges hailed the new facility as a game-changer for both the club and the wider community.

“We now have a facility that will be a great place to enjoy a drink during and after our football matches and will serve the wider community in general,” said Hedges. “Last weekend, we had our official opening which was a huge success and it was fantastic to see so many people from the village enjoying themselves.”

The clubhouse is already proving to be much more than a football pavilion. It is rapidly establishing itself as a versatile community asset.

“We already provide the facility to the Blisworth Friendly Group who offer the older members of our community a meal and entertainment every two weeks,” Hedges explained.

BFC’s patio a great area to watch the games.

The club is also launching a range of new culinary offerings. A pop-up cafe will be serving breakfasts on certain Sundays, with plans for Pizza, Burger, and wine & cheese evenings in the coming months. The brand-new ‘Blissy Bites Kitchen’ will be open almost every Saturday and Sunday mornings during the season, offering bacon rolls and hot beverages for parents and supporters during the junior games.

With its popularity soaring, the clubhouse is also in high demand for private functions.

“Our clubhouse is available to book for parties and events and we already have plenty of bookings on the books up until Christmas,” Hedges added. “If anyone is looking for a venue please get in touch before we get fully booked up.”

The community is invited to experience the new facilities this Saturday. The Blissy Bites Kitchen will be open from 9:30 am, followed by the bar opening at 12 pm. The action on the pitch kicks off at 2:30 pm, with Blisworth Reserves taking on Finedon.

Blisworth’s new bar.

Blisworths First team head over to Corby to play Loco’s at The West Glebe Park. That game also kicks off at 2-30pm with last seasons champions looking to get back to winning ways after suffering a defeat and draw in their last two outings.