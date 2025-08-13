Blackthorn comes alive with fun and laughter at Community Water Splash Event

Blackthorn Community Centre was filled with smiles, laughter and joyful sounds of splashing water this morning as local residents came together for the Community Water Splash organised by charity Growing Together Northampton.

The event, held on Wednesday 13 August 2025, attracted a fantastic turnout from across the local area, with families, children, and neighbours of all ages joining in the fun. Buckets, water pistols, and playful activities brought a refreshing burst of excitement to the community, offering a welcome chance to cool down and connect during the summer holidays.

This celebration formed part of Growing Together Northampton’s annual Summer Extravaganza – a packed programme of free and affordable activities designed to bring people together, foster community spirit, and support local families.

Earlier in the summer, the organisation hosted a hugely popular Youth Event along with many local organisations and organised in conjunction with West Northants Council and an informative Cost of Living Roadshow, both of which were met with great enthusiasm from residents.

Nicole Heitz, Outreach Development Lead at Growing Together said:

“It is wonderful to see so many people laughing, playing, and making memories together. The Water Splash is about more than just cooling off – it was about bringing our community closer, celebrating what we have, and making sure everyone feels included.”

The Summer Extravaganza continues with more events planned in the coming weeks, promising something for everyone to enjoy. Growing Together Northampton remains committed to creating opportunities for residents to come together, share experiences, and build a stronger, more connected Blackthorn.

Louise Danielczuk, Chief Executive at Growing Together said

"Events like this are about bringing people together, building friendships, and creating a real sense of belonging in the community. At a time when many families are feeling the pressures of the cost of living, it’s vital that we offer free, inclusive activities where everyone can take part, connect, and enjoy themselves. This is what community is all about, and we’re proud to make it happen.”