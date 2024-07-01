Birthday celebration and live music at Juniper House care home

June's birthday party

June Houghton, a beloved resident at Juniper House Care Home, was recently surprised with a delightful birthday party organized by her son. The party, meticulously planned to ensure June had a wonderful time, was a heart-warming display of love and appreciation.

The festivities took place in the picturesque garden of Juniper House, adorned with celebratory decorations that created a cheerful atmosphere. To add to the merriment, our lovely local musician Bill James performed a live concert, providing enjoyable activities for all the guests. The care home's kitchen staff also played a vital role, whipping up delicious treats for June's family and friends who gathered to celebrate with her.

Sarah, relative of June said: “The afternoon unfolded under the warm summer sun, filled with laughter, conversation, and joyful moments. We thank team Juniper for the wonderful support especially Chef Jane and Charlie for the delicious buffet filled with array of snacks. We really had a nice afternoon and June enjoyed every bit of it”.

