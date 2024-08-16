Bird keepers reminded to register their flocks ahead of regulation change

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People who keep poultry or captive birds are being reminded by the West Northamptonshire Trading Standards Team to register their flock with the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).

Currently, it is only compulsory for anyone who keeps 50 or more birds to register their flock. From 1 October, new requirements for all bird keepers who keep their poultry outdoors - regardless of the size of their flock – will come in which will require anyone who owns captive birds or poultry to officially register their birds.

The new rules cover owners of backyard flocks, birds of prey and pigeon fanciers. However, they do not affect caged pet birds, such as a parrot, canary or budgie (unless they are a poultry species), which are kept entirely inside a house and never leaves the property other than to visit a vet or for another short-term period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By registering their birds, keepers will ensure they receive important updates relevant to them, such as any local avian disease outbreaks and information on biosecurity rules to help protect their flocks. This will help to manage potential disease outbreaks, such as avian influenza and Newcastle disease, and limit any spread. It also enables them to keep up to date with the latest national and regional guidance.

chickens

Cllr Matt Golby, WNC’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services said: “There is less than two months to go until these regulations come into effect meaning all bird owners who keep their flock outside must register them.

“These new requirements are being put in place to support wider efforts to monitor and control avian diseases. I urge all keepers to register with the APHA to protect not only their own flocks but all bird populations.”

For all the latest information in relation to the spread of Avian Flu and information on how you can help to protect your birds please see this guidance on Avian influenza (bird flu).

Keepers can register their birds and poultry at Poultry and other captive birds: registration rules and forms-GOV.UK (www.gov.uk).