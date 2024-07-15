Bird Bros raises funds for breast cancer awareness charity Coppafeel!

A Northamptonshire resident has raised over £4,500 for breast cancer awareness charity Coppafeel!.

Karina Bird, of Bird Bros Eggs, trekked an egg-straordinary 100km over five days across the Brecon Beacons with a group of around 120 people and celebrity captains – including blogger, podcaster and author Giovanna Fletcher. CoppaTrek is run by registered charity CoppaFeel!, which exists to educate, encourage and empower young people to check their chests, as early detection of breast cancer saves lives. Karina said: “This is a really important cause for me, cancer prevention is so important, and having the knowledge of what to do, and encouraging young people to familiarise themselves with what feels normal and how to spot something unusual is crucial.” Matthew Bird, commercial director at Bird Bros, said: “We’re all very proud of Karina for money she’s raised, and completing this incredible physical challenge. One in two people develop some form of cancer during their lifetime so everyone is affected in one way or another. Supporting the causes that are important to our family and team is a key aspect of our culture. “We hope that through our support for CoppaFeel! and Karina’s amazing effort, we can help open conversations for people who otherwise may not have known how to check their chests for cancer prevention.”