Big screen film and church service to mark 350-year anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton

The premiere of a film to mark the 350th anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton will be shown on a big screen in the Market Square on Saturday.

The specially commissioned animation by Northampton Film Festival and The Creative Place is the result of a project involving hundreds of local people answering the question: “If Northampton burnt down again tomorrow, what would people save, what would people rebuild first and what would make it feel like our Northampton again?”

Local children have contributed drawings to the animation, local animators have shared their skills and market-goers have shared their thoughts through workshops, vox pops and on the ideas wall at The Creative Place. The resulting film will premiere at 1.30pm.

Becky Carrier of Northampton Film Festival said: “The project has been supported by CLICK Arts Foundation and West Northamptonshire Council, and has also included other free opportunities to take part in animation workshops and masterclasses with animation professionals.

The 'Fire Fantastic' lights show will be projected onto All Saints' Church from Thursday to Saturday, from 7.30pm each night.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing everyone’s work as we come together as a community to commemorate this huge milestone in our town’s proud history.”

Throughout the day there will be an extended version of The Creative Place’s Makers Market featuring artisan producers and creatives, a bar by V&B selling a beer specially brewed by Phipps, a performance from the Bach choir and displays from Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue.

Live music and DJ sets will be provided from the likes of Inspiration FM, United African Association, CLICK Arts Foundation, Saphron and The Performing Room.

Other activities include a family-friendly burlesque workshop and a mini-carnival parade around Market Square.

West Northamptonshire Council will also be sharing its vision for the redevelopment of Northampton town centre, echoing the efforts to rebuild the town in the wake of the blaze in 1675.

A five-month event calendar has already seen exhibitions, church services, art installations, interactive trails, films, history tours and cultural celebrations take place to mark 350 years since flames ripped through the streets of Northampton, destroying 700 of the 850 buildings in the town centre and claiming 11 lives.

Art historian James Miller, who has spearheaded the Great Fire anniversary project, said: “The Great Fire of Northampton is a hugely significant moment in our local history and we have been thrilled to see so many people coming together in recent months to mark the 350th anniversary in style.

“From the carnival procession to the fire-themed planting for Northampton in Bloom, and everything in between – this has been the summer of the Great Fire and we’re looking forward to a spectacular conclusion this September with a week-long series of free activities giving everyone the chance to get involved.

“Saturday will be an opportunity for the county to come together to celebrate Northamptonshire’s extraordinary resilience, civic pride and independent spirit. It is that character that shone through 350 years ago and is still very much in evidence today.”

The Great Fire of Northampton is believed to have been caused by sparks from an open fire in a home on St Mary's Street, near the former castle site. The fire quickly spread and engulfed the surrounding buildings. As the flames raged, residents sought refuge in the Market Square, but the situation grew increasingly dire, and the authorities ordered the evacuation of the area, with terrified residents forced to flee.

The fire's destructive path left behind a scene of devastation, with prominent buildings such as All Hallows’ Church reduced to ashes.

While the blaze caused immense destruction, it also marked a turning point in the town's architectural development. Following the fire, efforts were made to rebuild and revitalise Northampton, leading to the construction of new buildings and a renewed focus on urban planning.

In a remarkable display of community spirit and determination, local residents and businesses rallied together, raising £25,000 to finance the ambitious reconstruction of the town centre in the wake of the fire, centred around the bustling Market Square.

As part of the 350th anniversary of those efforts, a spectacular light show will be beamed onto All Saints’ Church from 7.30pm tonight, tomorrow and Saturday. The projection runs on a 10-minute loop and marks the Great Fire while celebrating modern culture in Northamptonshire.

Father Oliver Coss, Rector of All Saints’ Church, said: “The memory of All Hallows' Church and its destruction in the Great Fire of Northampton serves as a reminder of the resilience of the town and its ability to recover and rebuild, even in the face of catastrophic events.”

The finale of the Great Fire commemorations will be a public service from 7.30pm on Saturday, charting the course of the Great Fire and its impact on Northampton with four distinct themes, Fire, Thunder, Destruction and Rebuild. The service will feature music and notable speakers including Rev Richard Coles, the Bishop of Peterborough and the Bishop of Brixworth.

The Great Fire of Northampton anniversary commemorations have been organised by cultural and historical groups from across the county alongside partners including Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), Northampton Town Council and West Northamptonshire Council.

Saturday’s activities on the Market Square have been funded by Wilson Browne Solicitors, The Learning and Skills Academy, West Northamptonshire Council and Northampton BID.

For more details, visit www.discovernorthampton.co.uk/GFON350

