Big fanfare for Big Charity Shop

Mayor of Northampton Cllr Jane Birch opens the new Cynthia Spencer Hospice Big Charity Shop

The newly appointed Mayor of Northampton officially opened Cynthia Spencer Hospice’s newly revamped Big Charity Shop on Saturday 24th May.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ribbon cutting was the culmination of six-weeks of hard graft from dedicated staff and volunteers to totally transform the space in Pondwood Close, creating a much larger, open plan, more accessible shopping area, a changing room and a dedicated homeware section.

The impressive transformation now sees a treasure trove of quality pre-loved items waiting to be rehomed, split into specific departments for shoppers to explore, including men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, shoes, accessories, books, toys, games, furniture and electricals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well-wishers came along to support the cause, browsing the newly stocked shelves, making purchases, and playing fundraising games.

Mayor of Northampton, Cllr Jane Birch, gave a passionate address to the crowd as she declared the shop open for business.

She said: “At a time when we’re all looking for ways to be more cost-conscious and environmentally friendly, this shop offers the perfect opportunity to do both – all while helping to fund the vital work of the hospice.

“Cynthia Spencer Hospice needs to raise over £2.2 million every year – that’s more than £6,000 a day – to continue delivering its essential services to people across West Northamptonshire. The retail arm plays a vital role in reaching that target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether you spend £1 or £41, your purchase supports nurses, therapists, and the wider team who care for patients and families during some of life’s most challenging times.

“This isn’t just a shop – it’s a lifeline. It’s a beacon of hope for our community.”

Hospice Matron, Laura Marlton, who brought her family to the relaunch, also gave a heartfelt speech.

She said: “Thank you to each and every one of you who has supported us – whether by donating, shopping, volunteering or simply spreading the word. Your support makes all the difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cynthia Spencer Hospice has been here for nearly 50 years, caring for people across our community who are living with life-limiting illnesses – and supporting their families too. It’s a privilege to walk alongside people during some of the most difficult and precious moments of their lives.

“This shop is more than just a place to find pre-loved treasures. It’s a lifeline for our hospice. Every single penny spent here helps us continue delivering the expert, compassionate care our patients deserve.

“When you shop here, when you tell your friends about us, when you donate your pre-loved items, please know that you’re helping us create not just care, but memories.”

Finally, Chair of the trustees for the Cynthia Spencer Hospice Charity, Pam Nook, addressed the crowd. Pam has been working with the hospice for 32 years after her father was cared for at the facility. She said: “I have never forgotten the care my father was given and I wanted to give something back. I have been privileged to spend all this time working with the charity and would really like to thank the Cynthia Spencer Hospice team and our volunteers. We would not have been able to do this without the help of our wonderful volunteers.”

The Big Charity Shop is open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 4.30pm. To find out more about the shop, or if you would like to donate items, visit https://cynthiaspencer.org.uk/shop-with-us/