Bid success means half a million pounds apprenticeships investment

By Jason Day
Contributor
Published 4th Oct 2024, 08:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
We’ve received a boost of nearly half a million pounds to our plans to grow and enhance our Level-6 Apprenticeships following a successful bid to the Office for Students.

Apprentices at University of Northampton (UON) can look forward to enhanced opportunities and brighter futures thanks to national funds.

Following a successful bid to the Office for Students’ (OfS) Degree Apprenticeship Funding Competition, the University of Northampton has received £452,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Higher Education Degree Apprenticeships offer an ‘earn while you learn’ option. As apprentices gain knowledge in the classroom, they also get a salary after being matched with an approved, local employer that benefits by having them on staff.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.
Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

The University runs seven apprenticeship programmes: Advanced Clinical Practitioner, Manufacturing Engineering, Occupational Therapy, Nursing Associate, Non-Destructive Testing and Management and Policing.

The OfS is the national regulator of higher education in England, and these funds are part of a national ‘pot’ of £40 million. The money will help to grow capacity and capability to deliver high-quality Level-6 degree apprenticeships that will continue meeting the skills needed now and in the future.

Simon Longhurst, University Apprenticeship Manager, says: “We are delighted to have been successful in our bid to the Office for Students, reflecting how seriously we take investing in our apprentices and the businesses we work with.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This is the second piece of good news this year for UON apprenticeships. In January, Ofsted gave the us a ‘Good’ rating overall for our programmes. They praised our teams for their passion and dedication to providing excellent apprenticeships that employers describe as “inclusive and life-changing” for apprentices from many backgrounds.

“One other aspect to these OfS funds is that they are also used to enhance equality of opportunity for the Level 6-degree apprenticeships we offer, meaning we will further widen the pool of talented people to join our other apprentices.”

Find out more about Apprenticeships at University of Northampton.

Related topics:University Of NorthamptonOfstedUON

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice