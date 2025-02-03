BICSc announce 100,000 enrolments in training milestone

The British Institute of Cleaning Science (BICSc) announced a momentous milestone as it marks 100,000 enrolments for its industry-leading Virtual Training Suite.

BICSc, the largest independent, professional and educational body within the cleaning industry, is celebrating the landmark achievement of 100,000 enrolments for its numerous, varied online training courses.

Tens of thousands of candidates from all over the world have enrolled since the launch of the training tool in early 2021. Participants successfully completed courses covering comprehensive cleaning techniques, varied training topics and skills, aimed at raising standards as well as keeping cleaning operatives safe in the workplace.

Group Managing Director of BICSc, Neil Spencer-Cook, said: “As we approach the four-year anniversary of the launch of our hugely popular Virtual Training Suite, it is fitting we can celebrate achieving this significant accomplishment of 100,000 enrolments. This highlights how phenomenally popular our online offering continues to be for candidates on a global scale.

BICSc offers online training options

“We are really pleased our online training continues to be such a popular choice for BICSc training and would like to thank people for using the training suite. We achieved a 40% growth in enrolments from 2023-2024, which we feel was due to the introduction of the training app that allows people to train on the go from a tablet or smartphone and it syncs seamlessly with their account when accessed via a web browser. This enables anyone access to our training, no matter where they are in the world and at a time that fits with their schedule.

“BICSc continues to raise cleaning standards, imparting insights into innovation and delivering expert-led training remains vital to the future of the cleaning industry.”

BICSc also announced new courses will soon be added to the Virtual Training Suite, including new rolled skills and Cleanlogic courses.

Candidates can learn at their own pace in a variety of ways with comprehensive courses and workshops consisting of an array of training options including narrated presentations, video presentations and demonstrations, practical exercises, and written assignments, backed up with detailed documents to refer back to after finishing the courses.

Group Managing Director of BICSc Neil Spencer-Cook

Some of the recent reviews submitted by course candidates highlight how the online offering continues to have a positive impact on careers within the cleaning community with comments including:

Sivakumar said: “Detailed course content for Healthcare Cleaning and Technical Audit criteria is defined in an easy manner to understand.”

Julie said: “Very interesting and educational course to take... especially working in a care home environment.”

Gary said: “This was an excellent course with lots of useful information and available downloads. Each module was easy to follow and covered everything I would have expected and then some.”

Paul: “I found this course excellent and very informative, and I'm sure in the near future, key skills I've learned will be put to good use in coming weeks/months and years.”

To encourage engagement, courses can include short quizzes testing the candidate’s knowledge. These quizzes consist of multiple-choice questions and are a useful tool to ensure the theoretical parts of the courses are embedded.

For more information about BICSc visit the website.