Best foot forward - Northants charity service users get in training

Service users from Northamptonshire charity Teamwork Trust are in training for this year’s International Waendel Walk and aiming to raise more funds than ever before.

The charity, which has day centres in Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough, supports autistic adults, people with learning disabilities and individuals with mental health needs.

This month service users from across the three centres are getting in shape for the walk – enjoying practise walks at lunchtime and holding a host of fundraising appeals as part of their determination to beat last year’s total of £1,200.

Fundraising and Volunteering Executive Judy Caine said: “This year our service users will be walking on the Sunday and have chosen to walk the 10km route. They are working collectively to fundraise and have set a target of raising at least £1,800. So, we need your help. We would love the people of Northamptonshire to wish our walkers good luck by donating – even if it is only a few pounds.”

This year is the 43rd year of the International Waendel Walk, with the event taking place from Friday 17th to Sunday 19th May 2024. The event’s start and finish is at The Castle theatre in Wellingborough. You can support service users here: https://www.teamworktrust.co.uk/Appeal/ww24

Service user David is looking forward to the walk: “I do this walk to keep fit and have some fun. I really enjoy meeting and socialising with a variety of different people”.

Friend Michael said: “Doing this walk helps raise money for Teamwork Trust and I enjoy the scenery and the walk itself. The longer the walk the more of a challenge it is!”

Other fundraising events lined up by the charity this year includes a skydive later this month in Peterborough, which Teamwork Trust apprentice Melissa Herbert has organised.

Melissa said: “Teamwork Trust is a charity very close to my heart, giving people the space and the support to be able to have a voice. Since working for Teamwork I have had the honour of meeting some incredible people, both members and staff. I want to raise at least £1,000 by doing this skydive, so thank you to everyone for their support.”

Pledge your support here: https://www.teamworktrust.co.uk/melissasgrandjump

