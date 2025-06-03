Bernie Keith challenges mind reading duo LIVE on air

Interlinked—Northamptonshire’s extraordinary mind-reading duo—left BBC Radio Northampton’s Bernie Keith utterly stunned live on air.

During their guest appearance on The Bernie Keith Show, Bernie issued an unscripted challenge at exactly 6 minutes and 10 seconds into the interview: he asked the blindfolded Kerry Jay to identify a secret item hidden in his bag.

With her back turned and eyes covered, Kerry astounded listeners by revealing—not only that Bernie was holding a wallet—but also correctly identifying its contents.

Interlinked, comprised of Kerry Jay and magician Sean Heydon (known from Britain’s Got Talent), have sparked intrigue across the region by demonstrating what appears to be an unexplainable connection—claiming Kerry can truly see through Sean’s eyes.

You can listen to the moment for yourself on their official Facebook page: www.facebook.com/share/v/1QEao1rkPt/?mibextid=wwXIfr

The duo will perform a special intimate show this Saturday, June 7th at The Lounge Café Bar in Brackley.

🎟️ Tickets available now at www.interlinked-live.com

Don’t miss the chance to witness one of the most talked-about live acts in the UK.

