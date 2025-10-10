Bereavement Midwife at KGH thanks charity supporters for funding baby funerals

Parents facing the devastating loss of a baby at Kettering General Hospital (KGH) can now be provided with a funeral service at no cost, thanks to the generosity of supporters and fundraisers to Northamptonshire Health Charity. This service allows families to create a meaningful farewell without the additional burden of arranging or funding it themselves during such a difficult time.

Victoria Oxby, Bereavement Midwife at KGH, said: "This takes away the pressure of planning something so difficult at such a traumatic time. Many people tell me afterwards that the service was more than they ever imagined. I would like to say a big thank you to Northamptonshire Health Charity and all their fundraisers for making this possible. Without their support, we would not be able to offer this service at such a difficult time."

Funerals are arranged in partnership with Co-op Funeral Care in Kettering and Warren Hill Crematorium, and families consistently report that the service provides comfort and support.

The KGH bereavement team also runs Rainbow Clinics, offering ongoing support to families expecting another baby following a loss. The charity helps these families by funding Rainbow Bags, thoughtfully prepared with essential newborn items and decorated rainbow sleep suits, providing both practical support and reassurance during a time often marked by anxiety.

Warren Hill Crematorium have supported the Twinkling Stars Appeal for many years.

As part of Baby Loss Awareness Week, members of the public are invited to a special Memorial Service on Wednesday 15th October at 6.30pm St Peter & St Paul’s Church in Kettering, offering a space to remember and share experiences with others who have been affected.

Northamptonshire Health Charity is proud to support projects like these that go above and beyond NHS funding, enhancing care and support for families during challenging times.

To find out more about how Northamptonshire Health Charity supports maternity bereavement care across Northamptonshire, including our Twinkling Stars and Daisy Suite appeals, please visit www.NHCharity.co.uk/appeals