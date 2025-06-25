Benches to boost Market Square seating options ahead of busy summer

Construction students at Northampton College have created picnic benches to give visitors to the Market Square somewhere new to sit this summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The benches will come in handy ahead of a packed events programme, with the recently refurbished Market Square set to host multiple events in the coming months, including the Northampton Music Festival, the Amazing Northampton Run and the official Fan Zone for the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

The College’s award-winning construction team was approached by Mark Mullen, operations manager at the Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), to create the benches. He said: “Our strong ongoing relationship with the college team meant we knew we could trust them to deliver and, once again, they have done exactly that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The benches will give people coming along to the events lined up in our town centre this summer somewhere else to sit and enjoy the entertainment lined up.”

The new benches will increase the number of seating options in the Market Square

The new furniture, co-funded by the BID and West Northamptonshire Council, includes benches with accessible features, allowing them to be enjoyed by wheelchair users.

Curriculum manager for construction at Northampton College, Mark Bradshaw, said: “The whole team is passionate about Northampton and we’re always keen to help out wherever we can in any project that is trying to improve or revitalise the town.

“The new Market Square is having a positive impact on the town and we’re looking forward to seeing the benches used throughout the summer.”

For more information on Northampton College, or to apply for a course starting this September, visit northamptoncollege.ac.uk