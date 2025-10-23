Bell Plantation's Christmas Preview Night: A festive spectacle for Towcester!

Towcester came alive with festive cheer last Thursday evening as Bell Plantation hosted its much-anticipated Christmas Preview Night, drawing an incredible 1200 people through its doors for an evening of seasonal magic. The air was thick with excitement and the scent of Festive fragrances, as guests gathered to experience the grand opening of Bell Plantation's stunning Christmas shop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the moment they arrived, attendees were immersed in the spirit of Christmas. A complimentary glass of sparkling fizz and a delicious homemade mince pie provided a warm welcome, setting the tone for a truly special evening. The beautiful Christmas decorations, meticulously curated and displayed, transformed the shop into a winter wonderland, offering an inspiring array of festive adornments for every taste and home.

The evening's entertainment was a highlight, with the magnificent Towcester Studio Band gracing the event with their enchanting melodies. Their festive repertoire filled the air with joyous music, creating a truly magical atmosphere that resonated with all who attended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding to the allure were several prestigious food and drink suppliers, showcasing their exquisite offerings and providing guests with the perfect opportunity to discover delectable treats for their own Christmas celebrations.

Christmas Preview Night at Bell Plantation

And of course, no Christmas event would be complete without a visit from the big man himself! Santa Claus made a special appearance, much to the delight of children and adults alike, spreading cheer and posing for photos.

"We are absolutely thrilled with the turnout and the overwhelmingly positive response to our Christmas Preview Night," said Amanda Mickley, Marketing Manager at Bell Plantation. "Seeing so many happy faces enjoying the festive atmosphere, the music, the food, and our beautiful Christmas shop makes all the hard work worthwhile. It truly felt like the start of the Christmas season here at the Garden Centre."

Bell Plantation's Christmas shop is now officially open and brimming with an even wider selection of unique and traditional decorations, gifts, and festive essentials. If you missed the preview night, be sure to visit and experience the magic for yourself. It’s the perfect place to find everything you need to make your Christmas truly special this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bell Plantation is host to a Christmas Market every weekend from 15th November, right up until the 21st December, with a variety of handmade traders, live music, food, nativity animals and special guests throughout each weekend.