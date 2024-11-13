Become a Shared Lives Carer – Build stronger, kinder communities together

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Are you ready to make a difference in your community? West Northamptonshire Council invites caring individuals, couples, and families to join our Shared Lives scheme and open their homes to those in need of support.

As a Shared Lives carer, you’ll help others gain confidence and independence, all while sharing in the joy of daily life together.

Across the UK, Shared Lives carers make a powerful impact by providing compassionate, person-centered support, either through long-term, respite, or day-support arrangements. This unique role not only strengthens the community but also provides a flexible, rewarding way to support someone who will benefit from living in a caring household.

Why Become a Shared Lives Carer? As a Shared Lives carer, you’ll welcome an adult requiring extra support into your home and community. The role fits around your schedule and commitments, allowing you to share daily life, help with tasks, and offer companionship—all in a way that works for you. In return, carers receive weekly fees with generous tax benefits, and have access to training, ongoing support, and dedicated scheme officers to ensure they feel confident and valued.

"Shared Lives offers an incredible way to help someone gain confidence and thrive in their everyday life,” says Cllr Matt Golby, Deputy Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services at West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

"Whether or not you have a background in care, you can bring your unique skills and life experiences to make a profound impact—not only on someone else's life but on your own. Shared Lives carers build stronger, kinder communities, one relationship at a time."

Upcoming Information Event: Discover if Shared Lives is Right for You Want to learn more? Come along to our upcoming Shared Lives information event, where you’ll hear firsthand stories from current carers, meet the support team, and have all your questions answered. Whether you're considering long-term, respite, or day-support options, this event is an ideal way to explore the possibilities.

Event Details:

· Date: Tuesday, November 26

· Time: 12noon-1pm or 6pm-7pm

· Location: Eleanor Lodge, 25 Camborne Close, Northampton, NN4 8PH

· Virtual Option: Can’t make it in person? Join us online via Teams.

To reserve your spot, email Caroline at [email protected], stating your preferred session and whether you’ll attend in person or need a Teams link. You can also call Caroline at 01604 526129.

Make a lasting difference—become a Shared Lives carer today!