Be part of Northampton’s new photography project: The Human Tapestry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local photographer Khandie of Khandie Photography, renowned for her evocative portrait work and ability to capture raw human emotion, is launching an exciting new project: The Human Tapestry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This ambitious personal endeavor aims to celebrate the people who make Northampton thrive—the everyday heroes who often go unnoticed.

The free photography sessions will take place at The Creative Place Hut on Northampton Market Square on the following dates:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday, December 12, 10am-1pm; Thursday, December 21, 10am to 4pm. No appointment is necessary—simply drop by to take part!

Sample of imagery

Khandie will be assisted by fellow Northampton photographer Stuart Vincent, adding his expertise to the project and further showcasing the town’s creative talent.

What is The Human Tapestry?

This project is a photographic celebration of Northampton’s community. Focusing on the road sweepers, shopkeepers, baristas, teachers, and everyone in between, The Human Tapestry seeks to capture the true essence of the town through a series of striking portraits.

“This project isn’t about the local government officials or public figures. It’s about the people—the unsung heroes who make Northampton what it is,” says Khandie. “Through this series, I want to celebrate the human stories that often go untold.”

Khandie

Why Participate?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participating in The Human Tapestry means becoming part of an artistic legacy. Each participant will receive a professional portrait as a token of appreciation. Beyond that, this is an opportunity to:

Tell Your Story: Be part of a project that highlights the real Northampton.Celebrate Community: Help reshape the perception of our town by showcasing its incredible diversity and heart.Be Seen: Your portrait will be part of a visual narrative shared across exhibitions, social media, and digital galleries, shining a spotlight on the people who keep our town running.

About Khandie Photography

Khandie is a multi award Northampton-based photographer celebrated for her authentic, story-driven approach to portraiture. With an eye for detail and a talent for bringing out her subject’s individuality, her work has been praised for its emotional depth and artistic flair. Assisting her on this project is fellow Northampton photographer Stuart Vincent, a creative force with a keen understanding of capturing the human spirit.

How to Take Part

Simply show up on one of the dates at The Creative Place Hut on Northampton Market Square. The sessions are completely free, but participants will be required to sign a model release form to allow their image to be included in the project.

Let’s come together to create The Human Tapestry and show the world what Northampton is truly made of—its people.