BBC Radio Northamptonshire ‘Make a Difference’ award winners!

The staff and volunteers of Northampton Volunteer car Scheme accepting the award!

We are so happy that Northampton Volunteer Car Scheme has been recognised in the BBC Radio Northamptonshire ‘Make a Difference’ awards, alongside individual recognition for our long-standing volunteer, Paul Hardwick.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul is an extremely dedicated individual and volunteers five days a week to help elderly and disabled people get to their medical appointments. He has done over 1000 journeys for the scheme in that time and is instrumental in training up new volunteers to be drivers. He is a vital part of the Northampton Volunteer Car Scheme.

All of us here at Voluntary Impact Northamptonshire are immensely proud of the Car Scheme and everything it does for the community. We cannot thank our volunteer drivers enough for the time and commitment they give, going above and beyond in the efforts they put in to making sure people in Northampton can attend their vital medical appointments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you again to all of our volunteers and to our staff team, without whose dedication this service could not exist.

The Northampton Volunteer Car Scheme with their award.

Northampton Volunteer Car Scheme takes elderly and/ or disabled people who live in postcodes NN1 to NN5 to medical appointments. All journeys are done by volunteers in their own cars or we do have a Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle (WAV) which volunteers are able to drive.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer driver or joining the scheme as a member, please contact on [email protected] or call 01604 628234.