BBC Radio Northamptonshire ‘Make a Difference’ award winners!
Paul is an extremely dedicated individual and volunteers five days a week to help elderly and disabled people get to their medical appointments. He has done over 1000 journeys for the scheme in that time and is instrumental in training up new volunteers to be drivers. He is a vital part of the Northampton Volunteer Car Scheme.
All of us here at Voluntary Impact Northamptonshire are immensely proud of the Car Scheme and everything it does for the community. We cannot thank our volunteer drivers enough for the time and commitment they give, going above and beyond in the efforts they put in to making sure people in Northampton can attend their vital medical appointments.
Thank you again to all of our volunteers and to our staff team, without whose dedication this service could not exist.
Northampton Volunteer Car Scheme takes elderly and/ or disabled people who live in postcodes NN1 to NN5 to medical appointments. All journeys are done by volunteers in their own cars or we do have a Wheelchair Accessible Vehicle (WAV) which volunteers are able to drive.
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer driver or joining the scheme as a member, please contact on [email protected] or call 01604 628234.