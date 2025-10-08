BBC Award winner encourages Northampton community groups to get gardening

BBC Radio Northampton’s Make a Difference award winner Sandra Robinson, who runs the Bees Be Happy Community Garden in The Headlands, is encouraging community groups to sign up to a horticultural scheme with funding and support available.

The ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ scheme, developed by the Royal Horticultural Society and coordinated locally by Northampton Town Council, is open to local schools, community and residents groups who want to brighten up existing communal gardens and neglected public spaces with sustainable planting. Groups can also apply for a £200 grant to help get them started.

Volunteer Sandra recently won the BBC’s Make a Difference Green Award category for her hard work transforming a neglected patch of land and car park verges into a thriving, bee-friendly space, filled with colourful perennials and native plants. She was also recognised for her outstanding contribution to the Northampton in Bloom Working Group, where she represents local community groups, shares feedback, and provides advice.

The Town Council works closely with groups like Bees Be Happy through the It’s Your Neighbourhood scheme, and 22 groups went to showcase their horticultural projects in the town’s award winning entry to the East Midlands in Bloom competition.

Members of the Bees Be Happy group, including Sandra Robinson (front centre) at last year's IYN award ceremony - Stu Vincent Photography

Cllr Andy Kilbride, Chair of the Environmental Services Committee at Northampton Town Council said: "In recent years we’ve seen some fantastic gardening projects across Northampton through the It’s Your Neighbourhood scheme – from wildflower meadows in our parks and wildlife havens in old cemeteries, to rooftop gardens and more formal planting."

"The scheme doesn’t just brighten up our town – it boosts biodiversity, enhances neighbourhoods, and brings people together so it’s great for mental wellbeing.

"This year a record number of new groups got involved with the scheme, and we’d love to see even more schools take part. Gardening offers such valuable learning experiences for children and young people."

“It was also fantastic to have so many of these groups feature in our entry to this year’s East Midlands in Bloom competition – the judges recognised their efforts by giving the town a special award for the increased number of participants.”

The Bees Be Happy Garden - Sara Kennedy

Groups registering to take part in 'It's Your Neighbourhood' receive an annual visit from an RHS assessor, support from experienced mentors and membership to a nationwide community gardening network. An awards evening, arranged by the town council, also takes place in October each year to recognise the hard work of participating groups.

Sandra added: “A year on from launching the IYN scheme, we have created our own Whats App group involving all the community gardens and we are starting a gardening club this Autumn to grow plants that will be donated to the existing gardens and any new projects.

"We thoroughly enjoy the experience of being part of the scheme and a highlight for us is meeting the other entries and finding out about their great projects during the awards night at the Guildhall.

"All the projects are different, but the fundamental roots are the same, to improve our surroundings, help the environment and wildlife, create beautiful places for local communities to enjoy and to start conversations with the people who visit them."

The closing date for entries to is the end of May 2026 and judging will take place between June and August 2026.

Anyone wishing to take part should contact the town council by emailing [email protected]

Further information about 'It's Your Neighbourhood' can also be found on the RHS website.