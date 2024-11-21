Bargains galore at The Lewis Foundation’s Black Friday bonanza

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northampton shoppers can enjoy amazing discounts in the run up to Christmas while supporting a great cause, thanks to The Lewis Foundation's Black Friday Bonanza.

The charity’s popular Outlet Store in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre, which sells new, branded toiletries, make-up, toys and cleaning products alongside other items kindly donated by UK businesses, is offering significant price reductions across the store.

Every purchase at the Outlet Store helps fund The Lewis Foundation’s vital work, delivering over 2,000 free gift packs every month to adult cancer patients to 17 hospitals across the region. By shopping at the store, customers can get their hands on some great deals while raising much-needed funds for the local charity.

Lorraine Lewis, co-founder and CEO of The Lewis Foundation, said: "We’re so excited to be able to offer our Black Friday Bonanza this year! It’s a fantastic way for the community to grab some real bargains while supporting our mission to bring comfort and joy to adult cancer patients. Every single purchase makes a difference and we can’t wait to welcome customers new and old into the store over the busy festive period.”

Starting life as a pop-up outlet in the Grosvenor Centre back in 2022, the now permanent shop was the brainchild of charity founders Lorraine and Lee Lewis, supported by Sol Retail CEO, Barry Tong.

Items sold in the shop are in their original packaging and are either end of line, excess or unwanted stock that has been discontinued or is no longer needed by local retailers, manufacturers and warehouses.

To donate surplus stock to The Lewis Foundation, email: [email protected]

For more information on The Lewis Foundation, visit www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk