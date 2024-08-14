Bank holiday bonanza at Glenvale Park
Organised in partnership with Glenvale Park LLP, Glenvale Park School, Toad Hall Nursery, Glenvale Park Care Home and North Wellingborough Anglican Church, the event, which will be free to enter, will be held on Saturday 24 August from 2pm to 6pm on the sports field at Glenvale Park.
Promising an afternoon brimming with excitement, the event will feature giant inflatables, live performers, a quirky double-decker bus bar, delicious hot food and market stalls, as well as a live dog show and rust bucket rally cars. Entertainment will also be provided by talented local dance and music groups.
Funds raised at the Bonanza will go towards the Residents’ Association’s ‘In Time for Spring’ community planting initiative, as well as efforts to fund a community heart defibrillator.
Mark Best, Director of Midtown Capital Ltd, managing partner of Glenvale Park LLP, said: The Residents’ Association has helped to create a wonderful sense of community at Glenvale Park, and its Summer Bonanza will be a celebration of this. I’m delighted that Glenvale Park LLP is able to sponsor the event’s giant inflatables and hope all attendees will enjoy a fantastic day of fun.”
Louise Harrison, Secretary, Glenvale Park Residents’ Association, commented: “After a busy year organising many community activities, we’re looking forward to celebrating together in a big way. It’ll be a joy to see everyone come together and it’s been a pleasure working with other organisations and groups at Glenvale Park to make it happen.”
If you're looking for some family fun on August’s bank holiday weekend, head down to Glenvale Park's sports field and join in the excitement.
For any questions relating to the event, please contact: [email protected]
