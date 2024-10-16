Banish the budget bewilderment with impartial panel of professors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the Labour Government prepares to deliver its first autumn budget, an expert panel at the University of Northampton (UON) is preparing to spell out what it means for people living and working in Northamptonshire.

When Chancellor Rachel Reeves steps up to the despatch box on Wednesday 30 October, UON’s Marco Gundermann, Head of Economics and International Relations and David Waller, Senior Lecturer in Politics, will be listening intently ahead of a panel discussion that evening.

They will be asking whether the budget means continued austerity, will it be good for growth, and what does it say about the Government’s general direction?

Marco said: “The evening’s news will be full of information on how the budget affects the price of alcohol and tobacco, and with the cost-of-living crisis still in full flow, people will be listening intently for indications things are about to get a little easier.

UON’s Marco Gundermann, Head of Economics and International Relations and David Waller, Senior Lecturer in Politics prepare to react to the Labour Budget on 30 October.

“But the price of things is only one factor which dictates the worth of the money in your pocket.

“We can’t promise things are about to get easier, but what we can guarantee is an honest and independent insight on the budget and what it means for you.”

The panel discussion entitled ‘The Budget: What will change?’ will be broadcast live on Nlive Radio with a recording available a short time afterwards.

Anyone is welcome to attend the discussion which is set to take place at 18:00 in the Owl’s Nest on the ground floor of the Learning Hub at UON’s Waterside Campus, a short walk from Northampton town centre.

Seats can be reserved via Eventbrite - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-budget-what-will-change-tickets-1021589781537?aff=oddtdtcreator&utm_source=email&utm_medium=sparkpost&utm_campaign=postpublish