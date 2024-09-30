Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mother who lost her daughter brings a poignant ribbon display in her village in honour of Baby Loss Awareness Week (October 9 to 15).

Baby Loss Awareness Week is led by Sands, a stillbirth and neonatal death charity that works to support bereaved families.

Volunteers from Sands create ribbon displays around the country during the week of October. During this week, people in the community and beyond come together to remember much-loved and missed babies and raise awareness of pregnancy and baby loss.

Nicola Jenkins, from Northamptonshire, tragically lost her daughter, Amy Louise, 20 years ago.

Baby Loss Awareness Week ribbons pictured.

To remember her daughter—and all the children lost—the 42-year-old mother is holding a display in Flore with hundreds of pink, blue, and white ribbons to remember the lives lost.

She said: “It's a totally open event. Anybody can come on and place a ribbon with their child's name on it. Just come and remember your children.

“I've made my own ribbons as well, which I am going to give out to anybody that wants to come and place their child's name and then display it.”

Nicola was 22 years old when she gave birth to her daughter Amy in 2003. She said that up to the birth, the pregnancy appeared "normal" and "fine."

Nicola Jenkins pictured.

“They told me that she was very poorly,” said the mother.

Amy Louise was suffering from pneumonia and had trouble breathing before one of her lungs ruptured and the other collapsed.

In a blog post she wrote in 2018, Nicola said: “She remained still in my arms, and I felt her grip on my finger loosen, and I knew she had gone. I wanted to scream to run out and take her to another doctor. I was desperate to just try one last time, even though deep down I knew it wouldn’t help.”

After 27 hours and 40 minutes of life, Amy Louise passed away from pneumonia due to a Group B streptococcal infection, a type of bacteria called streptococcal bacteria that was passed on during labour.

Baby Loss Awareness Week ribbons pictured.

“I've never even heard of it though, and it's still not spoken about enough, actually,” said Nicola.

Sands reports that 13 families in the UK a day suffer the heartbreak of losing their baby before, during, or shortly after birth. And at least 15 per cent of pregnancies end in miscarriage.

This year would have marked Amy's 21st birthday. Nicola said that her mental health worsened as a result of the lack of professional help at the time.

“It's like any sort of grief that never goes away. It is always there in the background.

Amy Louise, Nicola Jenkins' daughter, pictured.

“I think without the support of my family, I don't think I would have coped as well as I think I did,” said Nicola.

Nicola has been holding fundraising events for baby loss awareness for years, and she currently has two children.

In memory of Amy and all the children who passed away, the mother invites residents to join her for the ribbon display on October 12 and 13 between 10am and 7pm at the Brodie Lodge Playing Field.

Anyone who has been impacted by the loss of a baby—whether they are a parent, family member, or friend—is welcome to come together, remember their babies, and leave a ribbon on the display.

Nicola is currently raising money for the charity Sands so they can continue to support bereaved families, campaign for change, and save babies' lives.

At the time of writing, Nicola has raised £225—exceeding the £200 target set, which she reached four days ago. To make a donation, click here.