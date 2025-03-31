Baby charity reaches huge milestone of 3,000 families supported

The organisation has seen a huge increase in demand for its services in recent years – and new data now shows 1 in 16 babies born in the county are supported by the charity.

Baby Basics Northampton supplies moses baskets full of essential items for parents and babies in vulnerable situations – which includes those facing financial difficulties, housing issues, domestic violence and refugees.

At an event to mark the achievements of the charity – the 3000th starter pack was handed over to Louise Danielczuk from Growing Together – a Northampton-based community group.

The charity’s co-founder and Head of Operations and Development Sabrina Oakey said: “As we celebrate giving out our 3000th Moses Starter Pack in our 12th year, we are filled with immense gratitude and pride. Knowing that we are now supporting 1 in 16 babies born in Northamptonshire is both humbling and inspiring.

“These packs do more than provide a safe place for newborns to sleep—they offer hope, dignity, and a strong foundation for new families as they begin their journey into parenthood.

“None of this would be possible without the incredible generosity of our local community. Their continued support, through donations and fundraising, is the heartbeat of everything we do. Together, we are building brighter beginnings for families across our county.”

To celebrate the 3000th pack the charity is launching a new campaign to raise £3,000 for the families it supports, by the end of July.

Members of the public are invited to contribute via Local Giving: £3,000 to celebrate our 3000th starter pack | Localgiving

Baby Basics Northampton was set up in January 2013. In the last five years there has been a 97% increase in requests for starter packs to support new parents and their babies.

Referrals for starter packs come from NHS professionals, food banks and charities, social services and those working on the front line with families in need across Northamptonshire.

