Babies bring joy to Claremont Parkway Care Home - Join our next session

Following the heartwarming success of our first intergenerational playgroup at Claremont Parkway care home in Kettering, we're delighted to invite more local parents and their little ones to join us next month.

The introductory session, held on January 8, created magical moments as babies and residents came together for music, games, and activities in our welcoming residential lounge. Our dedicated team, led by Activities Coordinator Karen Whitely, ensured a warm and nurturing environment where connections flourished across generations.

"Watching the residents' faces light up when the babies arrived was priceless," says General Manager Joanna Mosses. "We understand that parenthood can sometimes feel isolating, which is why we've created this special space where parents can meet, share experiences, and watch their little ones bring joy to our residents."

The next session promises even more exciting activities, with plans to incorporate baby massage and reflexology based on parent feedback. Our hospitality team will continue to provide refreshments, making it the perfect morning out for parents and their babies.

Intergenerational Play at Claremont Parkway

One delighted mother shared: “The new parent and baby group was amazing. Karen worked really hard to make sure that there was something for all the babies to do and the mums were comfortable (only mums attended this week) she ensured service user engagement which they really seemed to enjoy. Even taking some of the babies to the rooms of residents that were not mobile. A great group and I will definitely bring my baby again. Well done Karen and the team!”

Join us for our next session! All parents, guardians, and carers with babies are welcome to be part of this special community experience. For more details about our next playgroup session, please see attached poster or contact Karen Whitely at [email protected]

Claremont Parkway care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Claremont Parkway provides residential care and nursing care for residents from respite care to long term stays.