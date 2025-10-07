Award winning choir seeks co-principal accompanist

Northampton Male Voice choir wishes to appoint an outstanding talent to support our 2026 plans.

NMVC are one organisation with two outstanding choirs performing over 25 engagements per year and 6 rehearsals each month. (Co-Principal to share 50:50)

We now seek an outstanding individual to work as part of our music team alongside our musical director, Stephen Bell, performing at the highest level to help drive our standards even further as part of our 2026 vision.

To express an interest or to discuss this opportunity please contact Stephen Bell directly for an informal and confidential chat.

NMVC sings at annual concert. September 2025

Appointment start for January 2026. Rehearsals Tuesdays and some Thursdays. Weekend Concerts (Mainly Northamptonshire)

Paid position: rates to be discussed.

For more information and contact details visit the NMVC website