Award winning business owners on mission to ‘mend mental health’ culture.

The ‘Laura & Ashley’ Show to launch in Autumn 2025.

Two successful business owners are partnering up to share their own mental health journeys to support middle aged men and young women across the UK.

Ashley Riley and Laura Till will take to social media in a series called The Laura & Ashley Show which will support middle aged men, young women and their mental health.

Laura, the Owner and Founder of AMBITION Sports was recently crowned SME Business Woman of the Year for Leicestershire. Ashley is the Managing Director of Ashley Riley Communications and has previously won the British Chambers of Commerce Campaign of the Year.

The Laura & Ashley Show will air 15 ‘warts and all’ episodes. Issues such as personal mental health challenges, being a middle-aged man, the experiences of being a young woman in the workplace, PTSD, anxiety, depression and mental health care as well as the challenges of health and fitness and the impact on family and friends will be discussed.

“While it is positive that more people now discuss mental health, there remains a problem of epidemic proportions when it comes to middle aged male mental health.” said Ashley, who experienced a mental health crisis in 2023 and recently appeared on BBC News to share his story. “Of all the suicides in the UK, 75% are men. That is simply not acceptable. We need to get more men listening and thinking about their mental health.

“As a young woman in business I know the pressure there is to act a certain way and look a certain way while at the same time dealing with the negativity that too often comes with standing up for yourself.” said Laura who later this year will be in London at the SME National Business Awards as a nominee for National Business Woman of the Year and who is also a finalist in the ‘Young Entrepreneur of the Year’ Award for the Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2025.

“I am really looking forward to Ash and I sitting down and having a warts and all discussion on mental health.” Laura said. “We have such different experiences of life but are completely together on our mission to support people on their mental health journeys.”

“The Laura & Ashley Show will be informative, interesting, funny, gritty, challenging and helpful all at the same time.” she said.

AMBITION Sports Coaching was established in 2021 and founded by Laura. The company specialises in, but is not limited to, working with Social, Emotional and Mental Health. AMBITION work with schools, alternative provisions, families and children and young people.

Ashley Riley Communications was set up in 2012. Since then, Ashley has established Blue Soul Shoes, an online support group for men and their families experiencing mental health challenges and has shared his story across the UK.

Filming will take place over August with The Laura & Ashley Show being aired across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and Tik Tok in the autumn.

The Mental Health Foundation has found that rates of self-harm amongst young women are three times more likely than young men to experience post-traumatic stress disorder.

Psychology Today reports the need for specific and tailored gender sensitive support for vulnerable middle-aged men. The Priory reports that 77% of men polled say they have suffered anxiety, stress of depression but only 40% of men have ever spoken to anyone about their mental health.