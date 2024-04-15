Aqua Art fun embraced by Elm Bank care home residents

We all know that for our wellbeing it is vital that we embrace hobbies and new activities, the residents at Elm Bank have done just that. Aqua Art has become a key part of the activities, allowing residents to engage in art with simply water and a brush. The residents are thrilled to create master pieces with ease, for some it is a chance to engage and reconnect in art. It provides an opportunity for all to come together, socialise and share in the joy of an activity that gets the minds engaged and enjoy the love of art again.