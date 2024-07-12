Aqua Art fun embraced by care home residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The staff and residents at Elm Bank care home in Kettering embrace the joy of Aqua Arts, so no matter the residents ability, all can participate in art with simply some water and a brush.

We all know that for our wellbeing it is vital that we embrace hobbies and new activities, the residents at Elm Bank have done just that. Aqua Art has become a key part of the activities, allowing residents to engage in art with simply water and a brush. The residents are thrilled to create master pieces with ease, for some it is a chance to engage and reconnect in art. It provides an opportunity for all to come together, socialise and share in the joy of an activity that gets the minds engaged and enjoy the love of art again.

Resident Elsie said, “I have enjoyed this, thank you”.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, "Aqua Arts is a brilliant way for residents to be able to create art with ease, it gives our residents a sense of achievement. For some it is a wonderful way to be introduced to the world of art no matter what the resident’s abilities are, they can all participate”.