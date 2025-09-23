Approval given for new school at Buckton Fields

Plans for a new state-of-the-art school building, nursery and all-weather sports-pitch have been approved for Buckton Fields Primary School.

Councillors at West Northamptonshire Council approved the plans for the new building which will be completed next year.

The school, part of Preston Hedges Trust, was among several nationwide that had to close their original buildings in summer 2023 due to Government concerns about its contractor’s construction work.

After using facilities at another Trust school for several weeks, the children were soon back on site in new interim buildings and will now settle in to their new permanent home during the next academic year.

Artist impression of the new school

Chief Executive of Preston Hedges Trust Paul Watson said: “We are, of course, delighted to have full approval for this impressive new school and facilities to be built at Buckton Fields and are excited to see construction start in the coming weeks.

“The school, with the support of the wider community and colleagues at our Trust, has been remarkable during this period - embracing challenges and continuing to deliver the very best education and enriching experiences to pupils.

“The community of Buckton Fields has really rallied around the school during this time, and it will now be gaining the new permanent school building and community facilities it so richly deserves.”

Construction on the site is due to start this Autumn.