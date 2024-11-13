Anti-burglary schemes to be rolled out in Eastfield following Commissioner visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Schemes to help improve safety on the Eastfield estate in Northampton are gathering pace following a ‘Study Tour’ that was held in the community a few weeks ago.

The Study Tour was organised by Northamptonshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone and, with the help of Eastfield Residents’ Association, brought together local partners including Northamptonshire Police, West Northamptonshire Council, Northampton Partnership Homes and many others.

During the walkabout in September, Danielle and crime reduction specialists from her office also spoke with people from Broadmead Community Church and Friends of Eastfield Park, as well as retailers and residents.

Eastfield was chosen as a location as it is an area with higher-than-average levels of acquisitive crime, such as vehicle crime and burglary, over a sustained period of time. Shoplifting, anti-social behaviour, drug use and flytipping were also raised as issues by residents.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone (centre) and Deputy Commissioner Marianne Kimani (left) speak with Eastfield residents during their visit

Since the Study Tour, Eastfield Residents’ Association has remained in contact with the Commissioner’s team and has already seen a successful litter pick take place to try and tackle some of the flytipping and improve the environment.

The Commissioner’s team will now roll out a number of other schemes, mainly looking at preventing burglary. These will include more than 200 crime prevention packs being made available for residents to use – which will include Smart Water kits that allow residents to mark their property with forensic liquid. This will make it easier for police to identify and increases the chances of an item being returned to the owner should it be stolen and later recovered.

Letters will be distributed to homes this week, and for those selected, the crime packs will be available to collect from PCSO Dan Freeman on November 15 and 21. It comes as more than 20 street signs have been put up in the area already and Crimestoppers leaflets are distributed to deter criminals.

And, in the New Year, more interventions will be put in place to warn off vehicle crime and violence against a person.

Five-hundred vehicle crime prevention packs will be delivered to selected households while an online Crimestoppers campaign looks to challenge young people to report violence, through targeted advertising on social media.

Sammie Wakefield, from Eastfield Residents’ Association, said: “The Study Tour was really positive, and some residents have already noticed the action and we have had more contact us in private since to explain the issues around Eastfield now that they have more confidence that we are being listened to.

“The Residents’ Association is also encouraging a newly coordinated Neighbourhood Watch scheme and will be liaising with WNC Wardens and the OPFCC with a view of keeping our area tidy and safe.”

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone said: “The visit to Eastfield a few weeks ago was really valuable, and I said back then that it is important that we commit to listening and learning from residents, and work with them to identify what actions we can take to improve their quality of life.

“I hope the action we are taking shows that we have been listening and taking on board what local people have been telling us.

“By working with Crimestoppers on the upcoming burglary prevention campaign, we also hope that those who may not want to contact the police with information can feel more confident by engaging with an independent organisation.

“I hope this work will have a positive impact on Eastfield and helps its residents feel more safe in and around their local community.”