Annual conference to explore innovative approaches to racial equality

Reclaiming race and identity through creative expression is the focus of the fourth annual conference organised by the Centre for the Advancement of Racial Equality (CARE) at the University of Northampton (UON) next month.

CARE is an interdisciplinary research hub supported by UON academics in Law, Literature, Sociology, Education, Computing, Business, Engineering, History, and Health.

On Tuesday 1 July they will be hosting an array of thought-provoking speakers at UON’s Waterside Campus for a day which culminates in a special screening of Nathan Dodzo’s acclaimed film, ‘Breaking Barriers: Racism in Higher Education, followed by a panel discussion.

The conference has been organised by the co-leaders for CARE, Dr Patrice Seuwou and Dr Emel Thomas.

Dr Seuwou said: “CARE is dedicated to actively spearheading positive change in racial equality, both locally and on a global scale.

“This year’s conference will explore complex issues surrounding race, ethnicity, racial inequality, and the pathways to positive change.

“Embracing inclusivity, we welcome individuals at all career stages, to foster a dialogue that includes academic perspectives alongside insights from professionals and community organisations actively involved in addressing these crucial issues.”

The conference programme includes keynotes speeches from Associate Professor Dr Sheine Peart from Bishop Grosseteste University, and Dr Richard Race from Teesside University, who will be attempting to ‘unravel and de-colonise world knowledge,’ and Dr Martin Glynn, visiting Professor in Creative Pedagogy at Birmingham City University, who will be ‘unlocking innovation to inspire minds and transform learning through creativity.’

The conference will also include networking opportunities with academics, practitioners, and community leaders and interactive sessions bridging research and artistic expression.

The 2025 CARE Conference takes place between 9:30am and 4:30pm on 1 July and is free for anyone to attend by registering via Eventbrite.