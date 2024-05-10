Anne Burnett appointed as Vice Lord-Lieutenant for Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lord-Lieutenant’s office is proud to announce the appointment of Anne Burnett as the new Vice Lord-Lieutenant (VLL) for Northamptonshire.

Anne Burnett’s journey is one of dedication and service. Coming from a military family, she traversed the globe before finding her home near Oundle. A graduate in Politics from Durham University, Anne's professional journey led her to the heart of London's financial district, where she made history as one of the first female members of the Stock Exchange.

Married for 35 years to her husband David, Anne is a devoted family person, with two children and a cherished grandchild. Beyond her family and professional life, Anne's commitment to her community is unwavering. From her tenure as High Sheriff of Northamptonshire in 2014-2015 to her current roles as Deputy Lieutenant and Trustee and Patron of several Charities, Anne's impact is felt far and wide.

Anne's contributions extend beyond her official roles. She has been involved in supporting local charities and community groups, serving as Vice Chair of the Northamptonshire Community Foundation, running a Boxing Club in Northampton and Chairing Deep Roots Tall Trees, a successful choir and dance group in Corby. Currently, she is the Patron of Teamwork Trust, a Governor of St Andrew’s Hospital and a Trustee of Creative Oundle which provides a diverse range of cultural events in Oundle.

Anne Burnett, Vice Lord Lieutenant for Northamptonshire, said: "It is with great excitement and a sense of duty that I take on the position of Vice Lord-Lieutenant for Northamptonshire.

“My aim is to support the Lord-Lieutenant in representing His Majesty in our county, while also shining a spotlight on the incredible work of our community groups and charities. I am committed to advocating for their recognition and support, as well as striving to secure national honours for those who have made a significant impact."

The position of Vice Lord-Lieutenant plays a key role in supporting the Lord-Lieutenant, who acts as the representative of His Majesty across Northamptonshire. Working in tandem with over 30 Deputy Lieutenants, the Vice Lord Lieutenant serves as a vital liaison for the Lord-Lieutenant when carrying out duties on behalf of the King. In instances where the Lord Lieutenant may not be available, the Vice Lord-Lieutenant steps in to uphold the responsibilities of the office.

His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, James Saunders Watson Esq, said, "Anne Burnett's appointment as Vice Lord-Lieutenant is a testament to her dedication and exemplary service to Northamptonshire. We are thrilled to welcome her to this important role and look forward to the positive impact she will undoubtedly make."