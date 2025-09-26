Anna King is awarded Honorary Alderman for her community work

Anna King has been involved in several community projects and events through her council roles, with a focus on youth, diversity, and community engagement. She has served as a councillor for both the former Northampton Borough Council and the current West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

Council service

Northampton Borough Council

Term: She served as a Conservative Cabinet member for community engagement and safety on the former Northampton Borough Council. As the council was abolished in 2021, her service ended at that time.

Anna King being honoured with the Honoury Alderman

West Northamptonshire Council

Term: She was elected to West Northamptonshire Council when it was formed in May 2021, representing the Duston West and St Crispin

Projects and events

Youth engagement

Anna king with award

West Northamptonshire Youth Forum: As the councillor co-chair, she worked alongside the young people to represent the youth of West Northamptonshire. Also winning the National Diversity Awards for the Stamp Out Hate Crime work.

Youth voice: In November 2024, she was recognized for being an advocate for listening to children and young people on important issues.

International Women's Day

Inspirational Women's Award: She co-chaired and hosted this event and was monumental in the initiating, growth and success of the event and the Inspirational Women’s Awards. which was organized by the WNC Women's Forum to celebrate women which Anna Co-chaired.

Hate crime awards

Community Safety Coordinator: King has experience as a Community Safety Coordinator, a role in which she addressed safety issues and promoted community cohesion.

Hate Crime Partnership Awards: In 2022, she announced awards honouring local residents and organisations who take a stand against hate crime.

Diwali festival

Diwali celebrations: King has been involved in the annual Diwali Festival of Lights in Northampton for several years.

2024: As Assistant Cabinet Member for Communities at WNC, she expressed delight in supporting the 24th year of the festival in its new location at the transformed Market Square.

2018: While on Northampton Borough Council, she also promoted the event and its lantern procession.

Covid-19 support

Councillor's Covid Support Fund: In 2021, as a councillor for Duston West and St Crispin, she helped administer grants from this fund to local voluntary and community groups impacted by the pandemic.

Conservative West Northamptonshire Councillor Anna King has a history of supporting LGBT+ events and community organizations in Northampton.

Northampton Pride events

2020 (postponed): As a Northampton Borough Council cabinet member, King announced the postponement of the 2020 Northampton Pride parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic, stating it was "with a heavy heart" and that "the health and safety of our communities is our top priority".

2019: King attended and was interviewed by a local radio station at Northampton Pride, calling the event "amazing." She had previously expressed a desire for the festival to grow each year.

2018: For Northampton's inaugural Pride event, King helped organize a multi-national flag-raising ceremony at the Guildhall. The LGBTQ+ flag was raised alongside those of twin towns in Massachusetts, USA, and Marburg, Germany, creating an "international event" to celebrate diversity.

Other LGBT+ support

Community engagement: Throughout her time on both Northampton Borough and West Northamptonshire Councils, King's community engagement roles have involved working with and supporting a wide variety of community and diversity groups, including the LGBT+ plus community.