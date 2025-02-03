Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors marks Valentine’s Day with community tribute

Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors in Northampton is inviting the community to take part in a special Valentine’s Day tribute, offering a way to remember and celebrate loved ones who are no longer here.

A dedicated remembrance tree has been set up at the St. Giles Street funeral directors, where visitors can personalise a decorative heart in memory of a loved one and add it to the display.

Jamie Haynes, Business Leader at Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, said: “Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love, but for many, it’s also an opportunity to reflect on the lasting bonds we share with those who are no longer with us.

“Our Valentine's tree is a way for people in our community to honour those memories in a meaningful and personal way. Anyone is welcome to visit our branch, write a message, and add it to the tree. It’s a simple, but meaningful way to keep connections and memories alive.

“This initiative is part of our ongoing commitment to supporting families in our community, not just during times of loss but throughout the year.”

Visitors are invited to drop into the branch, open Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5 pm, to dedicate a heart in memory of someone special.