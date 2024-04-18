And they're off...to enjoy the Grand National!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents and staff got together to watch the races, and celebrated in style by having a fashion themed morning of designing clothes for the event. The residents spoke of their favourite outfits for racing and what they would wear. They designed on printed sketches how they would like their racing outfit to look.

The afternoon saw bets placed as the staff and residents sat down together to watch pre-recorded horse racing before the big event. Bets were placed and horses cheered on. Wins and loses were celebrated together as the fun continued up until the Grand National began later in the afternoon.

Mo Masedi, General Manager at the home, said: “We’ve had a fantastic time celebrating The Grand National, it is such a great event to watch and we all had fun cheering on the horses and jockeys. We all had a little flutter between ourselves even though none of us has much of a clue about odds or form!”