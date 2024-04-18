And they're off...to enjoy the Grand National!

Residents and staff at Brampton View care home in Northampton dressed to impress, donned their best hats and outfits, studied the form and had their bets at the ready for the 2024 Grand National, which ran on Saturday April 13.
By Emma RobinsonContributor
Published 18th Apr 2024, 12:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Residents and staff got together to watch the races, and celebrated in style by having a fashion themed morning of designing clothes for the event. The residents spoke of their favourite outfits for racing and what they would wear. They designed on printed sketches how they would like their racing outfit to look.

The afternoon saw bets placed as the staff and residents sat down together to watch pre-recorded horse racing before the big event. Bets were placed and horses cheered on. Wins and loses were celebrated together as the fun continued up until the Grand National began later in the afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mo Masedi, General Manager at the home, said: “We’ve had a fantastic time celebrating The Grand National, it is such a great event to watch and we all had fun cheering on the horses and jockeys. We all had a little flutter between ourselves even though none of us has much of a clue about odds or form!”

Judy a resident at the home, commented: “I love the Grand National, it is such a fantastic spectacle. I haven’t got a clue about horse racing; I just choose the colours I like best!”

Related topics:ResidentsNorthampton