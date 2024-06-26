And they're off...to enjoy Royal Ascot!

Residents and staff at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton dressed to impress, donned their best hats, studied the form and had their bets at the ready for Royal Ascot, which ran from 18th – 22nd June.

Residents and staff got together to watch the races, and also celebrated in true Royal Ascot fashion by their own morning of horse racing, placing bets and then an afternoon of classical music with a local duo.

Mo Masedi, General Manager at the home, said: “We’ve had a fantastic time celebrating Royal Ascot, it is such a great event to watch and it is wonderful to see the crowds in all their finery. We all had a little flutter between ourselves even though none of us has much of a clue about odds or form!”

Velma, a resident at the home, commented: “I love Royal Ascot and seeing the Royals, the amazing hats and all the fantastic outfits. I haven’t got a clue about horse racing; I just choose the colours I like best!”

