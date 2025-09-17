An exciting event in Daventry to empower young people through skills, support, and opportunity

Young people in Daventry are being invited to explore a world of opportunity at the upcoming S.L.A.Y (Skills & Employment, Learning, Advice for Young People) Showcase, taking place on Wednesday 24th September 2025 at Northampton College’s Daventry Campus.

Running from 2pm to 7pm, this vibrant community event is designed to connect young people aged 16 to 25—particularly those not in education, employment or training (NEET)—with a wide range of local employers, wellbeing services, and skills providers. The event aims to break down barriers and open doors for those who may be facing challenges with health, confidence, or access to mainstream opportunities.

A Celebration of Connection and Creativity

The S.L.A.Y Showcase is more than just a careers fair. It’s a celebration of the rich network of support available in Daventry, offering young people a welcoming space to explore what’s possible—whether that’s learning a new skill, improving their wellbeing, or finding a path into meaningful employment.

Community Matters

With a strong focus on inclusivity, creativity, and community, the event will feature live demonstrations, interactive activities, and one-to-one advice from a wide range of exhibitors.

Confirmed Exhibitors Include:

Noise Academy – Empowering young people through music technology to unlock creativity and build confidence.

– Empowering young people through music technology to unlock creativity and build confidence. Paul Twentyman Coaching – Helping young people reconnect with their confidence and rediscover their purpose.

– Helping young people reconnect with their confidence and rediscover their purpose. Zepic Games – A social venue offering a wide selection of board games.

– A social venue offering a wide selection of board games. Time2Talk – Emotional wellbeing services for young people aged 11–25.

– Emotional wellbeing services for young people aged 11–25. Amazon – Information on starting a career as a Warehouse Operative.

– Information on starting a career as a Warehouse Operative. Northampton College – Live demos from Catering, Nail Tech, and Hair & Beauty courses.

– Live demos from Catering, Nail Tech, and Hair & Beauty courses. Moulton College – Courses in land-based subjects, sports, and construction.

– Courses in land-based subjects, sports, and construction. Cummins – Insights into careers in logistics, power systems, and service training.

– Insights into careers in logistics, power systems, and service training. Ace Workplace Learning – Career decision-making support.

– Career decision-making support. Adult Learning Service – Flexible learning opportunities across West Northants.

– Flexible learning opportunities across West Northants. Northampton Saints Foundation – Programmes to build skills, confidence, and pathways into education or work.

– Programmes to build skills, confidence, and pathways into education or work. The Lowdown – RE:Start Service – Supporting transitions from CAMHS to adult mental health services.

– Supporting transitions from CAMHS to adult mental health services. Langley Training, LoveWorld, Help To Work Project, Milk&You, Voluntary Impact Northamptonshire, WN Pickleball CIC, Rotary Club, Everyone Active, Staverton Park Hotel, Signpost Wellbeing, Royal Air Force Careers, Viridian International Ltd, Anstee and Proctor Opticians – and many more!

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday 24th September 2025

Time: 2:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: Northampton College, Daventry Campus, Badby Rd West, Daventry, NN11 4HJ

Whether you're a young person looking for your next step, a parent or carer seeking support for your child, or a professional working with young people, the S.L.A.Y Showcase is a must-attend event.

Register for FREE on Eventbrite to receive updates and reminders:

Or just drop in on the day — everyone is welcome!

Let’s come together to inspire, support, and empower the next generation in Daventry.