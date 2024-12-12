Amazon hosts talent show for Northamptonshire pupils facing learning challenges

Amazon’s Daventry team recently brought together over ten schools from the Northampton area for an inspiring talent show celebrating pupils with learning difficulties.

The event, titled Amazon’s Got Music, was held at the prestigious Royal Derngate Theatre and featured performances from 11 schools, including Creating Tomorrow and Redkite. Pupils took to the stage to showcase their musical talents, growing in confidence and sharing their creativity with an audience of teachers, parents, and supporters.

Stacey Morris, from Creating Tomorrow College, said:

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to the Amazon team in Daventry for providing the pupils from across Northamptonshire this experience. The Amazon’s Got Music event was hopefully the first of many times the SEND community can come together to provide a platform for pupils to showcase their talents and grow in confidence.”

Josh Vause, Site Leader at Amazon in Daventry, added:

"We are committed to creating opportunities for everyone in our community to thrive. The Amazon’s Got Music event is a celebration of the incredible talents of pupils across Northamptonshire and we’re proud to provide a platform where they can shine. We look forward to continuing our support for the SEND community and helping young people grow in confidence and creativity."

Paige Furey, a pupil from Creating Tomorrow College, added:

“Performing at Amazon’s Got Music was an amazing experience. To be on the big stage at the Royal Derngate and perform our music in front of so many people is something I’ll never forget”.

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 5 million surplus goods to over 500,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, and Tees Valley.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.