Amazon Daventry supports Northgate School pupils
The donation from Amazon will go towards to the Bee Hive, Northgate School Academy Trust’s vocational Sixth Form division.
The Bee Hive provides young people with learning difficulties hands-on vocational training and courses in numeracy, literacy, employability, enterprise, media and life skills.
Lawrence Watson who works at the Amazon fulfilment centre and nominated the Bee Hive for the donation, said:
"It’s great to support the Bee Hive and the important work they do to make a meaningful difference to young people across Northampton.”
Jaime Norris, from the Bee Hive, added:
“This donation will make a noticeable impact on the lives of our students, helping them build a brighter future.”
Amazon supports the communities where it operates and has delivered free computer science and STEM education programmes to more than 700,000 students across the UK through Amazon Future Engineer.
