Amazon Daventry supports Boughton School

Boughton School in Northampton has received a donation of books worth £1,000 from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry.

The school recently created a “double-decker bus library” as an area for pupils to learn and read with the support of the school staff. The team from Amazon in Daventry donated £1,000 worth of dyslexic and mainstream books to add to the new library.

Amazon Daventry Site Leader, Josh Vause, said:

“We are proud to support Boughton School with a donation that will go towards improving the new double decker bus library. At Amazon, we’re passionate about supporting the development of young people in our community and we are proud to support the staff and pupils with this donation.”

Boughton School's double decker bus library

Mary James, Head Teacher from Boughton School added:

“On behalf of the pupils and staff, I would like to thank Josh and the team at Amazon for their support. The donation will be a welcome addition to our new library and our pupils are excited to start reading their new books.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 3 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.