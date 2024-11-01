Amazing Northampton nurse Samuel wins international Pathway Nurse of the Year Award

Northampton General Hospital nurse makes speech in front of 11,000 nurses at prestigious American awards event in New Orleans.

A healthcare assistant who has become a qualified nurse and has led important empowering collaborative work at Northampton General Hospital has become the first nurse from outside America to win a prestigious international award.

Cancer and oncology nurse Samuel Dundas has won the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) Pathway to Excellence Program Pathway Nurse of the Year Award – Direct Care Nurse.

He accepted the award, and made a speech in front of a crowd of 11,000 of America’s top nurses in New Orleans, USA, at an awards ceremony on October 31.

The award recognises a nurse whose exceptional efforts have helped create a positive nursing practice environment that empowers and engages staff.

In his speech he said: “I am deeply honoured to receive this award as it represents the culmination of a journey that began with a simple yet profound desire - to make a real difference.

“I chose nursing as my profession because I wanted to transform lives, particularly those of oncology patients. My journey started as a healthcare assistant, where I witnessed firsthand the incredible impact that compassionate care can have on individuals facing their most challenging times.

“I was profoundly inspired by the palliative care nursing teams. The lasting difference they made left an indelible mark on me and solidified my resolve to pursue nursing.

“I am grateful for the support and encouragement I have received from my colleagues, mentors and family. Together, we have created a culture of excellence and compassion. I am indebted to all the patients and their families I have cared for throughout this journey. Thank you for this incredible honour.”

Samuel was nominated for his award by NGH Lead Nurse for Pathway to Excellence (see editor’s notes) Emily Lambert and former NGH Chief Nurse Nerea Odongo.

They nominated him because they were particularly impressed with his work as Chair of his ward’s Shared Decision-Making Council - where staff get together to find ways to improve patient experience and staff wellbeing and recognition

In her nomination Emily said: “Samuel has been instrumental in driving initiatives that significantly enhance patient care and staff well-being.

“His leadership was pivotal in the design of a garden area within our facility – which will be a serene, beautiful space specifically designed for end-of-life patients and their families to enjoy precious moments in nature.

“This initiative, once complete, will not only improve patient experience but will also provide a peaceful retreat for staff and families during challenging times.

“Moreover, Samuel’s commitment to enhancing the workplace environment is evident through his introduction of the "Star of the Month" programme, aimed at recognising and celebrating the achievements of our nursing staff. This initiative has boosted morale and fostered a culture of appreciation and respect within the team.”

Samuel also spearheaded an initiative to provide free TV access to isolated patients facing longer ward stays in order to improve their experience of care, alleviate stress, and contribute to their overall well-being.

Julie Hogg, Chief Nurse for the University Hospitals of Northamptonshire, said: “Samuel has demonstrated his commitment to his patients and his colleagues throughout his journey from a Healthcare Assistant, to Registered Nurse, and to Chair of the Unit’s Shared Decision Making Council.

”He constantly exceeds our expectations and always puts patient safety and experience at the forefront of every decision. I am absolutely delighted to see that this has been recognised internationally by him becoming the first overseas nurse to achieve the extremely prestigious Pathway Nurse of the Year Award.”

The ANCC has described Samuel as “An exemplary registered nurse (RN), he has demonstrated exceptional commitment to patient care and leadership, rising through the ranks from health care assistant to RN at Northampton General Hospital in Northampton, United Kingdom.

Currently serving as Chair of the Unit Shared Decision-Making Council on the Talbot Butler Oncology and Haematology Ward, Samuel has made remarkable strides in improving both patient care and staff well-being.”