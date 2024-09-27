Alyssia 7 years of age raises money for Macmillan cancer support

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I would like to put a little something out to thank our family, friends and members of the public who supported my little girl with her lemonade stand, held on our drive for two weekends, raising a massive £132.61 for Macmillan Cancer support.

Alyssia, 7 years of age who can't be at our big fundraiser on Northampton Market today, asked her great nan if she could hold a stall with lemonade outside our home on Gladstone Road on Sunday 8th September. Alyssia raised £65.18.

Alyssia asked if she could do it again, so on the 21st September, we did it all again and Alyssia raised a further £67.45. Alyssia spent from 11am until 5pm on the Sunday outside and 11am until 3pm on the Saturday as we were rained off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are all so proud of her and the generosity of the public for supporting this amazing charity.