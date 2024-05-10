ALSO24 Festival latest line-up announced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 100 events have been added to the line-up for ALSO Festival’s upcoming 11th edition: ALSO24, taking place 12th - 14th July at Park Farm, Compton Verney, Warwickshire.

This year’s theme of Heavenly Bodies sets out to create a magical, immersive festival experience akin to heaven on earth. Set lakeside in 50 acres of Capability Brown landscaped gardens in Warwickshire, ALSO Festival offers a unique opportunity to reconnect with yourself and the world around you with hundreds of transformative events.

With so much to learn, do and explore, ALSO festival guests can curate their own unique festival adventure – from learning about people and the universe, to trying new activities, filling the weekend with relaxation, wellness and fantastic food, discover your new favourite comedian, or dancing until the early hours.

WHAT’S NEW?

ALSO24 Festival

IDEAS: Joining the programme of inspirational speakers are Robin Ince Asks David Tong About Life, the Universe and Everything, a second event with Charles Foster on being at one with the universe, and founding director of Cornell University's Carl Sagan Institute, astrophysicist Lisa Kaltenegger who explores the best contenders for planets containing actual alien life forms.

Alongside them, renowned bibliotherapist Ella Berthoud offers her Fiction Prescriptions and The Art of Mindful Reading, and award-winning author Irenosen Okojie, 'Curandera' - her thrilling, experimental new novel exploring the darker elements of shamanism, desire, betrayal and friendship - across time and dimensions.

Psychologist and long-time ALSO collaborator neuroscientist, Professor Catherine Loveday will be exploring love and memory as well as introducing Jessica Hepburn, the only woman to have completed the ‘Sea, Street, Summit Challenge.’ And award-winning poet Salena Godden and international DJ Smokin Jo will discuss their incredible memoirs.

The festival also sees the return of ‘Double Talk’ sessions, which will include David Robson on ace-ing friendships and lifelong relationships; linguist, lexicographer, writer, and technologist Sarah Ogilvie on the art of living in the digital age; and behavioural and data scientist, activist and writer Pragya Agarwal on the way our implicit or 'unintentional' biases affect the way we communicate and perceive the world, as well as Q&A and book signing sessions with Philippa Perry, Tim Marshall, Natalie Haynes and Roman Krznaric.

ALSO24 Festival

They all join the previously announced Tim Marshall, Professor Sir Michael Marmot, Natalie Haynes, Professor David Tong and Nels Abbey.

COMEDY & CABARET: Joining comedy headliners Sara Pascoe and Adam Kay, ALSO now welcomes celebrated comedy writer Joel Morris discussing his new book ‘Be Funny or Die’; star of cult-hit ‘An Evening Without Kate Bush’ Sarah Louise Young who presents her new choose your own adventure cabaret ‘I am your tribute’ and rising Welsh-Indian comedian Priya Hall with her new show ‘Is This Okay?’ Also making his only Festival appearance of 2024, is Bobby Goldfinn whowill be introducing the ALSO All Stars Talent show.

MUSIC & AUDIO ADVENTURES: ALSO24 is the perfect place to discover new music, providing the stellar soundtrack to your summer. Newly announced for 2024 are award-winning DJ Smokin Jo headlining The Bunker and jazz-electronic quartet Respair. Join Juliet Russell’s vocal jam, a singing session with London City Voices, learn how to play the authentic afro Brazilian rhythms in Tribo’s Samba drumming workshop or immerse yourself in the ethereal sounds of Conch shell music with musician Steve Pretty (Hackney Colliery Band).

They join previously announced headliners Stornoway and Jessica Winter, The Fontanas, Edie Bens, Oscar Browne and Yoshika Colwell.

Headliner Sara Pascoe

WELLNESS: The varied wellness programme includes restorative wild swimming, paddleboarding, SUP yoga & meditation and SAUNA, soundbaths and journaling as well as a range of yogasessions.

EXPERIENCES: Try everything from a guided Scent walk with the leading perfumer Sarah McCartney of indie Perfume House 4160 Tuesdays; a Space Walk with cosmologist Roberto Trotta; or Space Meditation masterclass in Galactic art with Isabella Mitchell. Get exploring on the Planetary Scavenger Hunt or challenge your friends in the festival’s dance workshops or first ever Space Hopper Championships!

FOOD: Joining ALSO’s executive chef in residence James Whetlor, there will also be a sustainable seafood long table lunch from Winkle Picker, Pirate Rum and Pasty tasting with loveable Cornishman Dan Abbots and Bingo Brunch or join wine expert Jane Rakison for tastings and exploration of sustainable wines and women of the vine.

FAMILY: Warwick’s Playbox Theatre are back witha variety of musical theatre experiences (The Lion King for ages 5-7, The Little Mermaid 8-10 and The Greatest Showman 11-14) and bedtime stories around in their Magic Carpet Storytelling.

ALSO24 Festival

In other adventures, wannabe knights can join Stratford’s McLeod Brothers for The Knights and Wizards Comic Workshop, leading children’s author Andy Stanton’s The Crazy World of Mr Gum; or everyone’s favourite pantomime dame at Storytime with Mama G. Marcel Lucont returns with his smash hit family show Les Enfants Terribles - A Gameshow For Awful Children.

There’s plenty for the older children too with Yoga for Teens, taught by 18-year old yoga teacher Olivia Saunders from YogaBright and the UK's first under 18’s sustainable club night, Wasted with DJ Sam Seven, aiming to ‘recycle rave culture’ while advocating for actionable measures in response to climate change.

TICKETS: Tier 2 Weekend Tickets (priced £150 for adults, £70 for children) and Day Tickets (from £22-£70) are available at ALSO 2024 (also-festival.com). Under 5s go free.