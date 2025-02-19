Alex takes the lead at Amazon in Daventry

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon has announced a new site leader at its Daventry fulfilment centre.

Alex Barrett from Oxford will oversee operations at Amazon’s Daventry fulfilment centre, which opened its doors in 2017.

Alex joined Amazon in 2016 as a graduate area manager at the Rugeley fulfilment centre. He later progressed to the Tilbury fulfilment centre as an operations manager, followed by a senior operations manager role at the Swindon fulfilment centre.

Outside work, Alex enjoys playing field hockey for Witney Hockey Club in Oxford, a sport he has been passionate about since the age of 10. He hopes to pass on his love for the game to his two-year-old son, Angus.

“After almost nine years at Amazon, I’m excited to work in the Midlands region again"

Speaking on his new role at Amazon in Daventry, Alex said: “After almost nine years at Amazon, I’m excited to work in the Midlands region again, and especially with the Daventry team. Everyone at Amazon brings a unique perspective to the table from individual experience - something that has stood out to me wherever I’ve worked at Amazon. The Daventry team is welcoming and supportive, and I’m really looking forward to partnering with the team.

“I’m also eager to deepen our community impact. We’re committed to building strong relationships with charities and schools in our community and I’m grateful my new role will allow me to be more involved in this work.”

Some of the charities supported by Amazon in Daventry recently include The Performing Room, Daventry Foodhub andLewis Foundation.

Amazon in Daventry opened its doors in 2017 and employs over 400 people. The company provides competitive pay, comprehensive benefits and a modern, safe and engaging work environment for its employees. Pay starts at a minimum of £13.50 per hour for all full-time, part-time, temporary, and seasonal roles in fulfilment centres, sort centres, and delivery stations. Employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package, including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, and an employee discount, as well as a company pension plan.

Amazon offers employees an innovative programme called Career Choice that provides funding for adult education, offering to pre-pay 95% of tuition and associated fees for nationally recognised courses, up to £8,000 over four years.

Amazon also offers an apprenticeship programme at the Daventry site and in fulfilment and development centres around the UK. Opportunities are available to join apprenticeship schemes ranging from engineering to broadcast production, creative digital design to warehouse team leaders and health, safety and environment technicians. The range of different apprenticeship schemes reflect Amazon’s diverse workforce and the communities they serve every day across the UK.

Amazon’s Apprenticeship schemes are designed to suit candidates with a range of experience, from those with life skills to school leavers who are 18+ with GCSEs or A-levels.

For more information on applying for a permanent or seasonal role or apprenticeship at Amazon, head to https://www.amazon.jobs/en-gb.