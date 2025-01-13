Age UK Northamptonshire says Christmas brings out the best in people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

"What a busy December we have had at The William and Patricia Venton Centre,” says Age UK Northamptonshire’s day centre manager Wendie Hutton. We have had a jam-packed month of Christmas crafts, Christmas dinners, entertainment and lots of dancing and plenty of sing-a-longs.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity has also been able to pass on hundreds of gifts bags and presents that were donated by local people throughout the county. The gifts started arriving in November when festive treats and groceries donated to the Northampton Lions Club's annual Can Collection were packed into 105 bags. Hundreds more donations of Christmas goodies were donated by Harwoods Estate Agents, Wellingborough Dunelm customers, Hi-Force Ltd in Daventry, Arnold Thomson Solicitors in Towcester, Preston Hedges Primary School and Caritas Northampton's Love Christmas campaign.

“We have been bowled over by the amazing generosity,” says Wendie. So many local people have wanted to brighten the Christmas of an older person in their community and we are thrilled to be able to help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Age UK Northamptonshire would also like to thank the Rotary Club Northampton Beckett for donating ten tickets to the Royal & Derngate Christmas Pantomime which meant the charity could take eight day care clients for a fabulous matinee performance of Cinderella in the week before Christmas.

Thank you to Rhianna, Ben and Sam [pictured with Eddie and Jan] from Arnold Thomson Solicitors for calling into our day centre at Leeson Court in Towcester with some fabulous Christmas gifts.

Every year there are many older people in Northamptonshire who do not expect to receive Christmas presents and might be anticipating spending Christmas alone, so the unexpected generosity can have a positive impact on their wellbeing. A simple gift of a box of chocolates and a puzzle book can reassure someone that they have not been forgotten and are valued by their community.

“We have worked flat out to give as many older people as possible a Christmas to remember,” says Wendie. “It’s true what they say, Christmas truly is the best time of the year!”

Find out more about Age UK Northamptonshire by visiting their website www.ageuknorthants.org.uk or call 01604 611200.