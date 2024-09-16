Age UK Northamptonshire join residents at Elm Bank care home for an afternoon of fun

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at Elm Bank care home, in Kettering recently enjoyed an amazing afternoon with Age UK Northamptonshire who joined them for a day of games and lunch. The event welcomed clients from Age UK Northamptonshire in to the home, to make friends and participate in activities as well have a beautiful homemade lunch.

It was great fun to see the clients from Age UK Northamptonshire coming to participate in a day of activities, residents and staff from Elm Bank were delighted with the visitors and new friendships were created. After a morning of activities and getting to know one another it was time for tea and cake. With more activities following, it was not long before a delicious spread of sandwiches and hot and cold drinks were served. The day ended with the clients from Age UK Northamptonshire enjoying the beautiful home gardens in the late September Sun.

Resident Christine said, “It is lovely to have people here, we all make new friends and that is very important. I have enjoyed the stories from our guests, would be lovely to have them all back again.”

General Manager Marvellous Bindura said: “We have all enjoyed having Age UK Northamptonshire here with us, it means so much to us to be able to keep up the links in the community for all our residents. It is always a pleasure for residents and staff alike to engage with groups outside of the home, it is important to keep these connections and friendships, we are certainly are looking forward to welcoming Age UK Northamptonshire back to our beautiful home .”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.