Peter Harper, a consultant clinical psychologist, is one of the founders of the Action for Happiness Hub in Northamptonshire www.linktr.ee/A4HNorthants.

After 13 years developing Children’s and young people’s resources in partnership with the National Action for Happiness Charity, Peter and Val Payne (a previous local teacher) are stepping down.

Over the years they have developed a wide range of free evidence based, engaging, accessible and comprehensive resources to promote children and young people’s mental health. Initially trialled locally and are now celebrated by Healthy Schools Partnership and used by many Northamptonshire schools.

These children and young people’s free digital resources can be downloaded from https://actionforhappiness.org/children-young-people . The free resources support children and adults exploring and building happiness skills together using www.actionforhappiness.org/ten-keys

Peter Harper and Val Payne, Action for Happiness Volunteers

The free App www.actionforhappiness.org includes resources for adults however the online coaching programme included is generally appropriate for children over 11.

Some notable popular children and young people resources include:

- Keys to Happier Living Toolkit: teaching materials, journals for children and adults, and an information leaflet for parents and carers. This toolkit is designed for children aged 5-11 and aims to promote emotional well-being and resilience, starting by providing training for adults to share.

- 50 Ways to Feel Happy: A children's book packed with fun activities and ideas to build happiness skills, based on the Ten Keys to Happier Living framework. This book is suitable for children aged 7-11 and is available for purchase.

- Happiness clubs a series of sessions that can be run at lunchtime or after school in small groups at your school or organisation based on the providing an opportunity to explore and build happiness skills with children. Some schools are linking with Churches in a partnership with the Diocese of Peterborough to run Happiness Clubs. Other schools have champions like Stacey Bushell at Kingsthorpe Grove School who embraced Action for Happiness resources, winning a Silver Healthy Schools Award and becoming the first school in West Northamptonshire to achieve the Food for Life Bronze Award.

- My Happier Living Action Plan Padlet board that supports children over 11 which explains the 10 keys to Happy living in simple terms with access accessible resources to help develop personal plans and daily habits.

- Free online coaching programme on the app is appropriate for anyone over the age of 11 available on the it is also available www.10daysofhappiness.org

Dr David Smart Chair of Action for Happiness Northamptonshire Hub said “As a previous General Practitioner the importance of giving our children the best start and promoting positive mental health is the top priority for our system. Health is made in our communities, the NHS and especially hospitals are for repairs”

Cllr Laura Couse, Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services at West Northamptonshire Council said

“The partnership between Action for Happiness and West Northamptonshire Council is a fantastic example of how collaboration can have a long-lasting positive impact on the local communities we serve. Through the dedication of local champions like Peter and Val, children, young people and their families can now access free, accessible resources that support their mental wellbeing.”

Action for Happiness is a London based Charity with global reach promoting a social movement with the simple pledge “ I will try to create more happiness and less unhappiness in the world around me”, starting with ourselves. It encourages people to take personal action using the GREAT DREAM 10 keys to happier living framework especially in their communities to deliver the strapline Happier Kinder Together.

The Action for Happiness Northamptonshire Hub was founded by Peter and colleagues 8 years ago. On 29th July at a Community of Practice event at Delapre Abbey, where the hub has its virtual home we celebrated Peter and Val’s work with 55 people (a combination of champions, volunteers and community leaders).

Each Community of Practice brings together some of the local 300 champions and 66 volunteers together with leaders to understand how we can share the resources more effectively in Northamptonshire.

Peter’s personal story of taking action includes offering an “advent calendar” based around a happiness nudge for each day, rather than the usual chocolate. This was taken on by Action for Happiness charity and proved incredibly popular, initially crashing the website three times.

It has continued to be developed and has now reached over 56 million people and translated into 33 languages www.actionforhappiness.org/calendar

Dr David Smart Chair of Action for Happiness Northamptonshire Hub said “The Action for Happiness resources support Northamptonshire being a national leader to implement the NHS 10Year Plan. Peter and Val as champions and volunteers pass on a local and global legacy with free resources that we hope all parents, teachers, young people and children will engage with. To build a “Kinder Happier world Together by their own actions”.

Cllr Laura Couse, Cabinet Member for Adult Care, Public Health and Regulatory Services at West Northamptonshire Council said: "In today’s fast-paced world, taking time to look after all of your families mental wellbeing can help build resilience, strengthen relationships, and create a sustainable home environment. These resources offer practical tools and guidance to help individuals and families prioritise their mental wellness every day. We encourage everyone to explore these free resources and take positive steps towards better mental health.”