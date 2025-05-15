Action for Happiness Northants community celebrates movement, purpose, and one-year anniversary

The Action for Happiness Northamptonshire Community of Practice recently gathered in the Dining Room at Delapré Abbey to celebrate its one-year anniversary.

This milestone event, held at the end of Active April, brought together 62 champions, partners, and passionate individuals to reflect on the month’s theme: "Let’s find ways to get moving and stay active and healthy."

The gathering was not only a celebration of physical activity but also a powerful demonstration of the growing movement to foster wellbeing, connection, and purpose in local communities. Participants shared stories, insights, and experiences, sparking a wave of inspiration and meaningful action that continues to ripple outward.

The recently published report of the event included evaluation data from the University of Northampton, which showed a statistically significant improvement in wellbeing scores among individuals who had higher levels of engagement with Action for Happiness.

As the AfH Northants Hub now transitions into #MeaningfulMay, inspired by the Action for Happiness calendar (available in over 30 languages and reaching more than 50 million people worldwide), the energy and insights from the April event will continue to fuel community-led efforts across the county. The focus of May—deepening purpose and belonging—aligns perfectly with the theme of Mental Health Awareness Week 2025: Community Building.

Rooted in the Action for Happiness approach—Tune In, Connect, Take Action—the event highlighted shared learning, meaningful connection, and the importance of empowering individuals and communities to take positive steps for their own wellbeing and that of others.

Quotes from the Event

“We are proud to stand alongside Action for Happiness and the incredible volunteers and champions who are driving real, measurable change in people’s lives. This movement shows the power of kindness, connection, and community-led action in improving wellbeing and creating lasting positive change. Together, we’re not just talking about happiness—we’re building it, one community at a time.”

— Richard Clinton, Chief Executive, Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust

"The evaluation data showing that the longer people are engaged with Action for Happiness, the happier they are, validates the hard work of our volunteers and champions. They are the ones sharing resources and encouraging people to take part in talks, groups, and courses that genuinely make a difference."

— Dr. David Smart, ​retired GP and Visiting Professor, University of Northampton

"At Moulton Library, Health and Wellbeing Hub we are proud to support initiatives like Action for Happiness that align so closely with our values of wellbeing, connection, and community spirit. Seeing the positive impact of this movement across Northamptonshire and especially the opportunities it presents to us here in Moulton, reinforces our commitment to building a kinder, healthier, and more connected community. We look forward to working more closely with Action for Happiness, increasing our offering of local services to support this vision and developing a model that other communities can follow."

— Jane Austin, Executive Officer, Moulton Parish Council

It was fantastic to see the dedication of Northampton’s AfH champions who are offering various opportunities for people to connect and learn to improve their own and the wellbeing people they care about. At NHFT our Spiritual Wellbeing Team offer AfH café’s in our hospital wards, giving inpatients the chance to benefit from the research evidenced AfH resources to improve their wellbeing and quality of life. I encourage everyone to sign up to AfH and share the resources and opportunities with others.

— Dr Chris Griffiths, Senior Research Fellow, Northamptonshire

Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT)

Event Highlights:

62 champions, partners, and community members in attendance

Personal stories and presentations that inspired others to take part

Shared learning rooted in the 10 Keys to Happier Living framework

A renewed commitment to collaboration, purpose, and community wellbeing