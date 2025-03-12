Action for Happiness and Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust unite to build a happier, kinder Northamptonshire

Delapré Abbey recently hosted the fourth Community of Practice, bringing together 47 individuals and organisations committed to spreading the resources and courses of Action for Happiness across Northamptonshire.

The event celebrated the success of over 250 trained Champions, who are helping to embed positive wellbeing practices into local communities.

The Action for Happiness Northamptonshire Hub (AfHNH) continues to grow, offering free resources and information via its online platform. The virtual home of the Hub is based at Delapré Abbey, reflecting a strong partnership between the two organisations. Starting on Thursday 13th March, volunteers, in partnership with Delapré Wellbeing, Manna House, and Sol Haven, are delivering evidence-based six-week Happiness Habits courses to support local communities.

The partnership also celebrates a remarkable fundraising effort by Dr David Smart, a Delapré Abbey trustee and Chair of AfHNH. Last year, Dr Smart cycled an impressive 1,460 miles, completing his journey on World Suicide Prevention Day 2024 and raising over £1,000 to support men's mental health. The figure 1,460 is significant, marking the year of the Battle of Northampton, which took place on the Abbey’s grounds – a poignant reminder of the battles many men face with their mental health today. Suicide remains the leading cause of death for men under 55, and this initiative aims to break down stigma and provide better access to support.

Community of Practice event at Delapré Abbey.

Funds raised from Dr Smart’s cycle challenge have helped to promote the Wellbeing Launchpad, a dedicated online resource signposting men to local and national mental health support services. These funds will also support ongoing partnership work to strengthen a local network of support agencies, encouraging men to seek help when they need it.

Dr David Smart, trustee at Delapré Abbey, said: “As a GP of 30 years, I have never seen such high levels of anxiety and depression. We need to act before people reach crisis point, ensuring they know where to seek help and how to support their own mental health. We must reduce stigma and create a culture where it’s ‘okay not to be okay’ – offering clear pathways to support. This starts with families and schools and extends into communities. One small act of kindness can make a huge difference. As the saying goes: ‘The best way to cheer yourself up is to cheer someone else up.’”

Delapré Abbey’s commitment to wellbeing continues to expand, with recent funding secured to transform the 19th-century Stables into a dedicated Wellbeing Hub. This space will bring together partners to support both personal and community wellbeing.

The Community of Practice initiative has fostered valuable new partnerships, creating exciting opportunities to promote positive mental health across the county. Notable collaborations include NSport and their Team Mates project, Kelly’s Heroes and their new pink wellbeing bus, Northampton and Kettering General Wellbeing teams, Community Spaces Northampton and the Manna House, providing face-to-face support groups.

Dr David Smart cycled 1,460 miles to raise money to support men's mental health.

As part of Friendly February, Action for Happiness has worked with the Healthy Schools Service to visit nine libraries across West and North Northamptonshire, engaging with local communities and sharing wellbeing resources tailored for young people.

Anyone interested in joining the movement to spread happiness and wellbeing across Northamptonshire is invited to attend the next Community of Practice meeting on Tuesday 29th April, 2–4pm at Delapré Abbey. This session will focus on youth mental health, workplace wellbeing, and volunteer and Champions training.

To register your interest, please email [email protected].

To sign up for the Happiness Habits course visit https://delaprewellbeing.co.uk.

To find out more about the work of Action for Happiness Northampton, visit https://tr.ee/TheHub.